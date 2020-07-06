South Africa: Suspect in Custody for Possession of Unlicensed Firearm

press release

Media Statement

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS)

KWAZULU-NATAL - Hawks members from Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Unit working together with Task Force and Crime Intelligence members and arrested Bongumusa Manqele (31) for possession of unlicensed firearm in KwaMsane area.

On Thursday, 2 July 2020 members embarked on a joint operation searching for the suspects who were sought for armed robbery that happened in KwaMsane area on Wednesday, 1 July 2020. Police swooped in one of the homestead and Manqele was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with five rounds of ammunition.

Manqele was arrested and charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He appeared in the KwaMsane Magistrates' Court on Friday, 3 July 2020 and was remanded in custody. The case was postponed to 10 July 2020 for bail application.