South Africa: Suspect in Custody for Possession of Unlicensed Firearm

4 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS)

KWAZULU-NATAL - Hawks members from Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Unit working together with Task Force and Crime Intelligence members and arrested Bongumusa Manqele (31) for possession of unlicensed firearm in KwaMsane area.

On Thursday, 2 July 2020 members embarked on a joint operation searching for the suspects who were sought for armed robbery that happened in KwaMsane area on Wednesday, 1 July 2020. Police swooped in one of the homestead and Manqele was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with five rounds of ammunition.

Manqele was arrested and charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He appeared in the KwaMsane Magistrates' Court on Friday, 3 July 2020 and was remanded in custody. The case was postponed to 10 July 2020 for bail application.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.