press release

Media Statement

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS)

PRETORIA - The eighth senior executive suspect in the VBS Mutual bank investigation was arrested on Friday, 3 July 2020 by the Serious Corruption Investigation team.

The suspect who could not be arrested a few weeks ago has recovered from his ailment and is expected to appear in Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, 6 July 2020 facing 47 charges of fraud, theft, money laundering, corruption and racketeering.