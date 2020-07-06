South Africa: Phoenix Drug Dealer Appeared in Court

press release

Office of the Provincial Commissioner of Kwazulu-Natal

DURBAN: A 29-year-old man appeared in the Phoenix Magistrates' Court on 3 July 2020 for dealing in drugs.

The suspect was arrested on 2 July 2020 at 16:45 after an operation conducted by the Durban Public Order Police, Crime Intelligence and Metro Police Drug Team. The team went to the residential premises in Goodhaven Circle in Phoenix and executed a search warrant.

Upon searching the premises they found 14 bags of crack cocaine, 57 crack cocaine packaging, dagga which weighed 1,045kg. Cash of R13 770-00 suspected to be the proceeds of drugs was seized from the suspect. The estimated street value of the drugs is R181 120-00. Operations are still ongoing in the province to root-out the drug trade.

The Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the team for their persistence and dedication in bringing drug dealers to book.