South Africa: Fochville Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng

All communities serviced by Fochville police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed after one of its members tested positive for COVID- 19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from the board room which is located inside the police station. The community is advised to call 10111 for all complaints and emergencies that needs to be attended by Fochville police station. The telephone lines at Fochville police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again. The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

The Acting Station Commander can be contacted on 082 492 4030, Sector 1 vehicle on 071 675 7205 and Sector 2 vehicle on 071 675 7208.