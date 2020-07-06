Tanzania: Zanzibar Selects 5 for Presidential Contest in CCM

Unguja — CCM National Executive Council's (NEC) special committee yesterday selected five names for the Zanzibar presidency that would be submitted before the party's Central Committee (CC) slated to hold its meeting in Dodoma on July 9, this year.

Party's Vice Chairman, who doubles as Zanzibar President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, presided at the meeting held at the party's Kisiwandui offices.

CCM's Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar) Abdallah Juma Sadala told journalists after the meeting that the CC meeting will select three names out of the five, who he said are people of wisdom, democratic, trustful and are believers of the nation's fundamental values.

He said that NEC will then pass one name out of the three and later submit it before the party's General Congress meeting slated for July 11 and July 12 this year to approve endorsed candidate as the CCM presidential candidate in the October General Election.

"Party regulations, qualifications, guidelines and constitution have been observed throughout today's meeting. Any candidate among the top five who will leak this information will be axed and get replaced by another even if that person will be holding the 12th or 15th position," he said, insisting that confidentiality was an important quality within CCM.

Mr Sadala announced commencement of the process to collect nomination forms for cadres aspiring for parliamentary seats, membership in the House of Representatives and councillorship on the CCM ticket.

Collection of presidential nomination forms, from June 15 to June 30, this year saw a total of 32 members collecting nomination forms before Mr Hussein Ibrahim Makungu withdrew from the race.

The aspirants are: Mr Mbwana Bakari Juma, Mr Ali Abeid Karume, Mr Hashimu Salum Hashim, Ms Hasna Attai Masoud, Ms Fatuma Kombo Masoud, Mr Idd Hamad Idd, Mr Shaame Simai Mcha, Mr Mohammed Hija Mohammed, Mr Jecha Salim Jecha, Mr Idd Hamad Idd and Ms Mgeni Hassan Juma.

Others are Mr Omar Sheha Mussa, Mr Mohammed Jafar Jumanne, Prof Makame Mbarawa Mnyaa, Ms Mwantumu Mussa Sultan, Mr Haji Rashid Pandu, Dr Abdulhalim Mohammed Ali, Dr Khalid Mohammed Salum, Mr Khamis Mussa Omar, Bakari Rashid Bakari and Ms Maudline Cyrus Castico.

Other aspirants are Mr Rashid Ali Juma, Mr Mmanga Mjengo Mjawiri, Major Genaral (rtrd) Issa Suleiman Nassor, Mr Hamad Yusuf Masauni, Mr Mohammed Aboud Mohammed, Mr Perera Ame Silima, Mr Ayoub Mohammed Mahmoud, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Mr Mbwana Yahya Mwinyi and Mr Shamsi Vuai Nahodha.