Tanzania: Yanga, Azam Fight for the 2nd Slot As Ndanda FC Face Simba

Dar es Salaam — Big guns Simba, Yanga and Azam FC will be in action today as the Mainland Tanzania Premier League continues in five different venues.

As Simba, who have already been crowned the title for the third time in a row, face Ndanda FC at the Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara Region, Yanga take on Biashara Mara United at the Karume Stadium in Mara Region.

Azam FC face the already relegated Singida United from 7pm at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam.

Other matches set for today are Alliance against Mtibwa Sugar at the Nyamagana Stadium and Mbeya City vs Coastal Union at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya Region.

All the 10 teams need victory in order to improve their statuses in the league standings. Ndanda FC need victory against Simba in order to avoid the relegation zone.

Ndanda FC are now placed 17th with 35 points from 32 matches and victory will make them leapfrog four teams, depending on the results of their matches.

The teams are Mtibwa Sugar with 37 points, Lipuli (37), KMC (37) and Alliance who have collected 36 points.

Ndanda FC head coach Abdul Mingange said they are facing a very tough match, but added they have prepared to record the best results.

"We know that Simba have already been crowned the title and will display a normal game. But my team are going to struggle for the best results as we need victory to avoid the relegation zone," said Mingange.

Simba assistant coach Seleman Matola said they are taking the match seriously as they want to set a new record in the league.

"It is true that we have already won the title, but this does not means that we are going to take the match easily. We need to show our prowess in the match," said Matola.

Another exciting match will be between Biashara Mara United against Yanga. As Biashara Mara United fight to avoid relegation, Yanga are eyeing the second position. Yanga have so far collected 60 points and are closely followed by Azam FC, who have 59 points. Biashara Mara United are placed 10th with 44 points from 32 matches. The Jangwani Street team head coach Luc Eymael said all of his players are in top shape for victory in order to remain in the second position.

"My players are fit and are well-focused. We need victory on the away ground. Biashara Mara United are a strong team, but we need to win," said Eymael.