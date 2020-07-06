Africa: Natasha Tsichlas Lauds Creation of CAF Women's League

4 July 2020
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Tsichlas, who is also a member of the CAF Organising Committee for Women's Football, said this will help grow the game tremendously, not only in South Africa but also on the continent.

"A year after we established the SAFA National Women's League and now this, I am really excited because now our own league's competitiveness will be enhanced because clubs will have another huge motivation to fight for.

"Playing on the continent will help create great competition in domestic women leagues across Africa. I was one of the proponents of this league and I am glad this is a dream come true," said Tsichlas.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns owner said credit for the creation of this league should also go to SAFA President, Dr Danny Jordaan who is also the CAF third vice-president.

"Our President (Dr Jordaan)'s love for the growth of women's game is well documented and we must credit him a lot for this development. He played a pivotal role in the creation of this CAF women's champions league," added Tsichlas.

The game within women can only grow from strength to strength going forward on the continent. Tsichlas is confident that, soon, Africa will compete with the best in the world.

"When you look back to where women football was 20 years ago and where it is now, you can see that Africa has really made huge strides and South Africa in particular must continue to play a major role."

"I am also happy for Mamelodi Sundowns women's team for winning the inaugural SNWL and being the first South African club to compete in this first CAF Women's League.

"They have a good team, are professionals and a well looked after outfit. It won't be a surprise if they go on and win this inaugural CAF tournament as well," she said.

The firebrand Iron Lady of South African football said such developments should spur other teams to establish own women teams.

"This should encourage other teams to follow the footsteps of Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic, among others. Women football is the fastest growing sport on the globe and I am glad South Africa is tapping into that potential. I call upon other teams to play their part in growing this game," she concluded.

