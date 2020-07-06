Ghana: VP Bawumia Registers for New Voter ID

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Friday, 3rd July, 2020, joined qualified Ghanaians at the Kperiga D/A Primary School polling station, Walewale in the North East Region, to register for the new Voter Register.

Accompanied by North East Region Minister and MP for Bunkpurugu, Hon Solomon Namlit Boar, Northern Region Minister Hon Salifu Saeed; and the MP for Walewale, Hon Sagre Bambangi, Vice President Bawumia interacted with the registration officials at the centre, and inspected the process, including the enforcement of safety and social distancing protocols.

Vice President Bawumia urged the registration officials to continue to adhere to the safety protocols outlined to ensure the safety of all persons who visit the registration centre.

In brief remarks after registering, Dr Bawumia called on all qualified Ghanaians to avail themselves of the opportunity to register during the ongoing 40 day exercise, emphasising that it is the surest way of choosing leaders who would meet their development needs.

"The right to vote should not be taken for granted. I urge all qualified persons to visit the appropriate registration centres and get their names into the register.

"But in doing so, it is very important that we observe all the social distancing and safety protocols, to ensure we all remain healthy and free of Covid 19," he emphasised.