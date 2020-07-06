Ghana: VP Bawumia Registers for New Voter ID

3 July 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Friday, 3rd July, 2020, joined qualified Ghanaians at the Kperiga D/A Primary School polling station, Walewale in the North East Region, to register for the new Voter Register.

Accompanied by North East Region Minister and MP for Bunkpurugu, Hon Solomon Namlit Boar, Northern Region Minister Hon Salifu Saeed; and the MP for Walewale, Hon Sagre Bambangi, Vice President Bawumia interacted with the registration officials at the centre, and inspected the process, including the enforcement of safety and social distancing protocols.

Vice President Bawumia urged the registration officials to continue to adhere to the safety protocols outlined to ensure the safety of all persons who visit the registration centre.

In brief remarks after registering, Dr Bawumia called on all qualified Ghanaians to avail themselves of the opportunity to register during the ongoing 40 day exercise, emphasising that it is the surest way of choosing leaders who would meet their development needs.

"The right to vote should not be taken for granted. I urge all qualified persons to visit the appropriate registration centres and get their names into the register.

"But in doing so, it is very important that we observe all the social distancing and safety protocols, to ensure we all remain healthy and free of Covid 19," he emphasised.

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.