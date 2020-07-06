Rwanda: Commercial Flights to Resume in August

5 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

The Ministry of Infrastructure (Mininfra) on Saturday, July 4 announced that Rwanda will reopen airport operations for scheduled commercial flights on August 1.

The move follows months of restricted passenger flights since May 18, as a means to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from Mininfra, several measures shall be adhered to safeguard the health of passengers, crew and staff.

"Rwanda's airports will reopen for scheduled commercial flight operations on August 1, 2020. To ensure the safety and health of passengers, crews and staff, airport operations will adhere to guidelines developed by the Ministry of Health and recommendations of the ICAO Council on Aviation Recovery Task Force," reads part of the statement.

The Task Force aims at identifying and recommending strategic priorities and policies for States and industry operators in regards to responding to the serious impact being felt across the international civil aviation sector as a result of Covid-19.

Mininfra also noted that: "All passengers, including those in transit, will be required to show proof of a Covid-19 PCR negative test from a certified laboratory, taken within 72 hours of arriving in Rwanda."

For passengers entering Rwanda, the statement adds, a second PCR test will be conducted upon arrival, with results delivered within 24 hours.

According to the Ministry, during the 24 hours of waiting for test results, passengers will remain in designated hotels at their own cost.

Recently, Rwanda also gave a green light to chartered flights in a bid to ensure recovery of the tourism sector that is among the worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Need to observe Covid-19 preventive measures at airports

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently issued a series of recommendations which they say could help the aviation sector as it plans to re-start passenger flights amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The roadmap aimed to provide the confidence that governments will need to enable the re-opening of borders to passenger travel, and the confidence that travellers will need to return to flying.

IATA among others stressed the essence of observing preventive measures against the spread of this pandemic, from temperature screening at entry points, maintaining physical distancing, sanitization of touch objects, and avail hygiene products onboard and at airports.

Additionally, IATA advised that health declarations and robust contact tracing may be undertaken by governments to reduce the risk of imported chains of transmission.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.