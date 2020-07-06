Rwanda: Former Prime Minister Habumuremyi Arrested

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed the arrest of former Prime Minister Pierre-Damien Habumuremyi over issuing bounced cheques and breach of trust.

Habumuremyi was arrested on Friday when he reported to RIB offices in Kimihurura to explain the allegations he is suspected for.

"He was arrested and is being investigated for a breach of trust and issuing bounced cheques worth over Rwf100 million, both of which he allegedly committed between 2018 and 2019 when he was the rector and owner of Christian University of Rwanda," said Dominique Bahorera, the Acting RIB Spokesperson, said.

Bahorera added that investigations are ongoing with more people complaining about the bounced cheques from Habumuremyi.

He has also been behind the university's mismanagement, which owes over Rwf1 billion to lecturers in unpaid wages as well as rent arrears.

RIB said that his case will be transferred to the prosecution 'earlier this week'.

Habumuremyi was appointed by President Paul Kagame as Prime Minister in October 2011, a position he held until July 2014.

In February 2015, Habumuremyi was appointed the Chairperson of the Chancellery for Heroes, National Orders and Decorations of Honour (CHENO) until 2019.