Rwanda: Former Prime Minister Habumuremyi Arrested

5 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed the arrest of former Prime Minister Pierre-Damien Habumuremyi over issuing bounced cheques and breach of trust.

Habumuremyi was arrested on Friday when he reported to RIB offices in Kimihurura to explain the allegations he is suspected for.

"He was arrested and is being investigated for a breach of trust and issuing bounced cheques worth over Rwf100 million, both of which he allegedly committed between 2018 and 2019 when he was the rector and owner of Christian University of Rwanda," said Dominique Bahorera, the Acting RIB Spokesperson, said.

Bahorera added that investigations are ongoing with more people complaining about the bounced cheques from Habumuremyi.

He has also been behind the university's mismanagement, which owes over Rwf1 billion to lecturers in unpaid wages as well as rent arrears.

RIB said that his case will be transferred to the prosecution 'earlier this week'.

Habumuremyi was appointed by President Paul Kagame as Prime Minister in October 2011, a position he held until July 2014.

In February 2015, Habumuremyi was appointed the Chairperson of the Chancellery for Heroes, National Orders and Decorations of Honour (CHENO) until 2019.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions Amid South African Lockdown in Focus After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.