Rwanda: Rugby Federation Receives Emergency COVID-19 Aid

5 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jejje Muhinde

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) has received €5,000 (about Rwf5.3 million) from the Rugby Africa Solidarity Fund as a relief donation to deal with effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

RRF confirmed the development to Times Sport on Sunday, noting that the aid came from Rugby Africa through its Covid-19 relief fund.

In an interview, RRF president Tharcisse Kamanda said that the donated funds were used to buy medical and food supplies for member clubs as they await the resumption of the season.

"We are distributing disinfectants, masks and food supplies to all nine clubs as well as to referees," said Kamanda, explaining that the disinfectants will be used on playing grounds and players had been encouraged to sanitise before training and playing matches.

It is expected that the season for most sports disciplines will restart in September after a six-month hiatus. Rugby, as an intense contact sport, is classified as high risk for Covid-19 spread.

David Bimenyimana, the president of Lions de Fer rugby club, appreciated RRF and Rugby Africa for the support in such a complex situation. He promised that the supplies will be put to good use.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the sport we all love, from players, referees and coaches. This donation won't be enough, but it will at least help for a short while."

Emmanuel Rusika, the RRF medical doctor, has urged the rugby community to comply with the public health measures by washing hands often, wearing face masks and keeping social distance.

Competitions and all other sports activities in the country have been suspended since mid-March.

