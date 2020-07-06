Rwanda: Mageragere Needy Families Get Rwf228 Million Decent Homes

Fifty-five-year old Julienne Mukarubayiza has been living without stable accommodation, moving from place to place in search of shelter.

Recently, she was accommodated in a kitchen in Nyamirambo Sector by a concerned family, but it was destroyed by rain leaving her worried.

Later, another family hosted her for some time.

She has two children in their 20s.

Now the mother of two and a survivor of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi is one of the beneficiaries of the Rwf228 million residential house donated by the City of Kigali.

It was funded by the Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB).

The two-storied building accommodates eight families, including demobilised soldiers

The house was inaugurated and handed over to the recipients on Friday, July 3.

It is located in an Integrated Development Programme (IDP) model village in Rugendabari, Kankuba Cell, Mageragere Sector in Nyarugenge District.

"I used to live in a kitchen, but now I have a permanent residence," Mukarubayiza said.

She was given a two-bedroom house with a living room. The accommodation also has a kitchen, a toilet, and washes room.

The eight households bring the total number of families living in the village to 80 as 72 were already residing there before.

The families have a combined number of 313 members.

"Apart from ensuring social security for workers, RSSB also contributes to initiatives that support the development of our country. In line with the liberation of our country, building houses for the vulnerable, and paying health insurance for them is an ongoing need," said Jean-Marie Gacandaga, Deputy Director-General Fund Management RSSB.

Nadine Umutoni Gatsinzi, Vice Mayor in Charge of Socio-Economic Affairs in the City of Kigali, said that; "It is important for us [the district]. Having people living in decent houses helps us in implementing various development initiatives intended to benefit them".

She said that liberation was achieved when the Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994 was stopped, but concerted efforts were needed to rebuild the country.

"So, many activities to rebuild the country were carried out, including this one to give shelter to genocide survivors and demobilised soldiers. That is in the framework of sustaining the liberation gains and continuing to build the Rwanda we want," she said.

City to build house for over 500 more needy families

Umutoni said that the City of Kigali allocated more than Rwf800 million to construct houses for 525 needy families in various parts of the city.

"We will continue to support vulnerable people get accommodation based on the available resources of the City," she said.