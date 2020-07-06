Rwanda: RIB Arrest Former University of Kibungo Vice-Chancellor Prof Karuranga

5 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has arrested Prof Egide Karuranga, the Vice-Chancellor of the recently-closed University of Kibungo (UNIK) in Eastern Province.

Karuranga, who is detained at Kicukiro Police Station, was arrested on Friday where he is being investigated for alleged favouritism and mismanagement of the University's finances, which was reportedly unearthed by a recent audit.

"He's charged with mismanagement of the University's accounts after he failed to explain the details on what he used over Rwf700 million of the money lent to the University during his tenure as the Vice-Chancellor," said Dominique Bahorera, the acting spokesperson of RIB.

Officials say that it was under Karuranga's leadership when the University of Kibungo, formerly known as the Institute of Agriculture, Technology and Education of Kibungo (INATEK), struggled with administrative challenges that have compromised the quality of education offered at the school.

The University was, as a result, permanently closed by the Ministry of Education earlier this week.

His case will be transferred to the prosecution earlier this week.

