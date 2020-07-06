Kenya: Debt Waiver on Sugar Factories Hailed

Kisumu — The debt reliever on state owned mills in the country amounting to Sh 62 billion has been hailed as a step to breathe new life in the sugar sector.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o says the decision by the head of state Uhuru Kenyatta to write off debts that has accrued over the years is the right injection to the sector.

Nyong'o says disillusioned farmers have sighed some relief as the sector that has suffered a myriad of challenges will be pulled out from the mess.

He says the clearance of the debts in the five mills will now pave way for the government's intention to lease out the factories to the private sector.

Addressing a press conference in Kisumu, Governor Nyong'o thanked President Kenyatta for heeding to the call by the farmers through the Taskforce report.

He says the President has relied heavily on the report to bring far reaching measures that will turn around the sector.

Sugarcane growing has remained the mainstay in Western Kenya but in the recent past some farmers had uprooted the crop, opting for other food crops for subsistence.

The waiver will benefit farmers in the South Nyanza, Miwani, Muhoroni, Chemelil and Nzoia sugar belts.

President Kenyatta also announced the suspension of the importation of brown sugar, this follows protests from farmers that the importation was undermining local factories capacity to expand.