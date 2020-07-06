Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Accepts Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah's Resignation

3 July 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 3rd July, 2020, accepted the resignation from office of the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Hon. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, MP, which takes immediate effect.

This follows the admission by the Deputy Minister of his breach of the COVID-19 protocols, when, as a person certified to be positive for the virus, he visited a registration centre in his constituency before the period of self-isolation was complete.

President Akufo-Addo is admonishing all of his appointees to bear in mind that they are to provide leadership, at all times, for adherence to the protocols that have been established to help the nation defeat COVID-19.

In accepting the resignation, the President recognises that Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah has acted honourably in the circumstances by resigning his office, and wishes him well.

Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications

Office of the President

