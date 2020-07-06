Liberia: Second Division Clubs Conclude Training

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) ended a training on the FIFA Connect System (FCS) for second division clubs in the boardroom at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) on 2 July. Speaking at a brief ceremony, LFA secretary-general Isaac Montgomery thanked the clubs for honoring the invitation. "We want to move from paper log to go digital because the world is now a global and digital village and we have to be a part. So I urged you to take the training seriously because that is what we will be using for the 2020/2021 season," said Montgomery.

Those present were Charles Massaley (president of Muscat FC), James K. Nimene (president of Jubilee FC), Nathaniel Sandi Sherman, Jr. (president of Barrack Young Controllers-II), Jamel Dabo (vice president for administration of Almighty FC), Robert Linus Mends-Cole (general manager of Jai FC), Thomas Ballah (secretary-general of Mighty Blue Angels), George Wilson (secretary-general of Stages FC), Bill Hiah (sporting director of Heaven Eleven) and Dixon T. Sharrow (team manager of Keitrace FC).

Journalists Joseph Vincent of the News Newspaper and Wind Gargar of Atlantic Broadcasting Corporation (ABC FM 105.1) were invited to serve as observers. First division clubs concluded their training at the ATS on 1 July.

Those present were S. Robert Johnson, II (president of Small Town), Boima Kamara (secretary-general of Bea Mountain), Swen G. Bedell (secretary-general of LISCR FC), Anthony Tokpa, Jr. (team manager of Nimba Kwado), Prince Slewion (administrative manager of Monrovia Club Breweries) and Jeremaine K. Dolo (administrative manager of Nimba United).

FrontPageAfrica sports editor Christopher Walker and Hott FM sports producer Naneka Annie Hoffman served as observers.

The training will continue with clubs in the upper female division on 3 July along with Watanga FC, who were rescheduled due to logistical reason. Each club is to be represented by a person, who must come with a laptop and face/nose mask. Those without face/nose masks won't be allowed entry into the training hall.

LFA transfer matching system officer Sebastian Collins has been mandated to enforce the Covid-19 protocols.

The FCS will help the LFA to reduce the high level of duplication of players' registration by navigating from papers to the digitization of documents and or information.

The LFA is preparing clubs for the launch of the FCS to register players for the 2020/2021 season, which will run from August 3 to October 4.

The training kicked-off with clubs in the third division at the ATS on 24 June but was rescheduled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Those present were Sando Fahnbulleh and Harrington Weah (chairman and secretary-general of Montserrado County sub-association); Robert T. Woart, Jr. (chairman of Anointed Star), Al-Hassan Kanneh (President of Hassan FC 2012), Anthony Kokoi (PRO of Cece United), Musa M. Kanneh (secretary-general of NAS FC), Patrick N. Weah (secretary-general of Club Kosuno), Aaron M. Tolbert (secretary-general of Robertson FC) and Reewu G. Molubah (president of Zion Young Defenders).

A new date will be announced for Paynesville FC, Habiba FC, Pepper FC, Soul Clinic Blue Angel, ADI FC, Samira FC and Down Town FC, who were due on 25 June at 10:00AM and Congress FC, Young Boys United, Brewersville United, GAC FC, LIAM FC, BYC Academy and Fuan Fuan FC, who were due on 26 June at 10:00AM.

About the FIFA Connect System (FCS)

The FCS is an information system designed and implemented by FIFA, which provides a FIFA ID and API [Automated Programming Interface] that provides the technical interface between electronic domestic transfer systems, electronic player registration system and transfer matching system for the electronic exchange of information.

It is done on electronic player registration system (EPRS), which records the registration of all players at their association. The EPRS must be linked with the FCS through its API in order to exchange information electronically.

Through the FCS (API), the EPRS must provide all registration information for all players from the age of 12 and, in particular, must assign each player a FIFA ID. The FIFA ID is the worldwide unique identifier given by the FCS to each club, association and player.