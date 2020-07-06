Liberia: Angeline Kieh Urges Teammates to Keep Training

5 July 2020
The NEWS (Monrovia)
By Joseph M. Vincent- Sports Writer

Earth Angels FC captain, Angeline B. Kieh has urged her teammates to keep training. The Liberia Football Association Women's league best player said her teammates should continue training until the government of Liberia can announce that it is safe for sports activities to resume in the country.

The skillful female attacker also alert her teammates to stay safe during these trying periods of the Covid-19 virus, noting that they should be careful to avoid contracting the Covid-19 virus insisting it is a dangerous disease.

Kieh said the same intensity and performance that saw Earth Angels FC winning the 2019 LFA Women's league and the league cup is what she wants to see in the upcoming league season.

"We have to work very hard to achieve our goal as a team," Kieh told Liberian Sports International.

"Everyone got to do their best and maintain fitness level which will be a plus for the club before the league kickoff," she said.

