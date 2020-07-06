Sierra Leone: Government to Employ 4000 Health Workers

Minister of Health and Sanitation, Professor Alpha Tejan Wurie, yesterday disclosed that government was in the process of recruiting four thousand (4000) health workers to address the health needs of the country.

He made the above disclosure in Bo where President Julius Maada Bio commissioned an Infectious Disease Treatment Centre and an Intensive Care Unit at the Bo Government hospital.

He said government was seriously concerned about the welfare of health workers as they are at the forefront in the fight against the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.

He said in the history of Sierra Leone, there has not been any Intensive Care Unit facility at provincial hospitals across the country, but the Bo Government hospital has got one and similar development will be replicated in other parts of the country.

The Minister further disclosed that government has already secured 1.8 million United States Dollars for the construction of a diagnostic and cancer treatment centre in Sierra Leone.

"We have to be self-reliant which is why I want to thank OSIWA and the World Vision for their support.OSIWA rehabilitated the infectious Disease Centre and the ICU hall, while World Vision has been given support to lactating mothers and their children, we are grateful to them. Government intends to employ 4000 health care workers, also government will give two sets of uniforms to our nurses," he said, adding that the ambulance service for pregnant women and their children is ongoing with additional ambulances for COVID patients.

"By next year, we will have an emergency unit in all government hospitals which means that adults could also be included in our ambulance service," he concluded.