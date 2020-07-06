Zimbabwe: Chamisa Takes Dig At Kirsty Coventry Over Farm Grab

6 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Celebrated sports minister Kirsty Coventry, who recently seized a farm from late president Robert Mugabe's nephew, Robert Zhuwao has, according to MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, badly tarnished her reputable international sports persona.

Addressing party supporters through an online rally Sunday, Chamisa said the recent move by Coventry to take over Zhuwao's farm was an indication there was disregard of property rights in Zimbabwe.

"I saw Kirsty has also joined land grabbing. My sister, the great swimmer, she is now swimming into the farms," Chamisa said.

"You go and swim in the farms, what is there in those farms? Property rights must be respected.

"An MDC Alliance government will make sure property rights are secured not that when a Zimbabwean has a farm someone from Zanu PF will just pop in and say let's harvest the produce together," Chamisa said.

"A country is not run like that, without the rule of law."

The Olympic gold medalist joined President Emmerson Mnangagwa's cabinet as Sports Minister in 2018.

However, she is under fire for accepting from the State, a 232-hectare farm that was recently seized from Zhuwao. The contested farm is in Zvimba district, Mashonaland West province.

Zhuwao is son to the late Sabina Mugabe, sister to the late former Zimbabwe strongman.

Late last year, lands minister Perrance Shiri ordered Zhuwao to vacate the farm arguing that he was in breach of conditions of his offer letter.

He was allocated the farm in 2004 under the government's controversial land reform programme and in his appeal to the High Court against the seizure, he claims to have been using it productively.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions Amid South African Lockdown in Focus After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.