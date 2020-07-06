Zimbabwe: Police Shoot, Seriously Injure Chitungwiza Vendor

6 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Police Sunday shot and seriously injured a street vendor selling wares at a busy market in Unit L, Chitungwiza.

MDC Alliance MP for Chitungwiza South, Maxwell Mavhunga confirmed the incident and identified the injured vendor as Tinashe Zharare.

The legislator said the shooting took place as vendors scurried for cover when police officers arrived in a marked police vehicle at Jambanja market place.

According to Mavhunga, when police arrived at the market, vendors grabbed their wares and fled, but Zharare was unlucky and two shots hit him as he was about to speed off.

"When people were running away, a police officer disembarked from the vehicle and fired two shots which hit Zharare," said Mavhunga.

"One shot hit his ribs and the other one hit his vehicle driver's door and went through into his right leg which was on the accelerator. There was no provocation. This is a busy market place that I am talking about."

Zharare has since been hospitalised and is reported to be in a critical condition.

"From the extent of the injuries, you can conclude that it was not an ordinary gun or a rifle but it was a high powered gun like an FN or an AK47," the MP said.

Efforts to get a comment from police national spokesperson, Paul Nyathi were unsuccessful.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.