Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Residents Withdraw High Court Application Against Council Over Typhoid Deaths

6 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) has withdrawn its High Court suit against the Bulawayo City Council for allegedly causing the deaths of 12 people and illness to more than 1 500 Luveve residents in the city due to outbreak typhoid.

BPRA and one of the victims, Chrispen Ngulube last week approached the High Court seeking an order directing council to release laboratory samples of tap water and other vital information relating to the diarrhoea outbreak in Luveve and surrounding suburbs.

However, the matter, which had been set for hearing last Friday, failed to kick off after the residents, through their lawyers filed a notice of withdrawal.

"Take note that parties in this matter have reached an amicable resolution. Applicants, therefore, withdraw this matter," reads part of the withdrawal letter signed by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

One of the lawyers, Jabulani Mhlanga declined to shed more light on the withdrawal deal, but NewZimbabwe.com is reliably informed the parties had a meeting last week during which the city council promised to avail the required information.

In their application, the residents wanted council to avail complete copies of records of laboratory test results for samples of potted and municipal tap water taken from various containers and unspecified residences between May 17 to the date of the issue of the order.

They also wanted the council to avail records and documents related to routine maintenance, inspection, and repair schedules of water infrastructure including freshwater and sewer pipes for Luveve for the period between January 1 to June 25, 2020.

The Luveve typhoid death toll has reached 13 following the death of a Grade Four pupil last week.

Tests done at private laboratories have linked the deaths to symptoms consistent with typhoid and dysentery.

A 144-hour weekly shedding programme implemented by council as part of measures to conserve the city's dwindling water supplies has been largely blamed for the outbreak.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.