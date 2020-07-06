Sudan: Health - Registration of New 90 COVID-19 Infections, 2 Fatalities and 18 Recovered Cases.

3 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Federal Health Ministry announced, Friday the registration of new 90 Coronavirus pandemic cases including 2 fatalities and 18 recovered cases. According to THE Epidemiological Report of June.30-2020 the total number of the infections reached 9663 I addition to 604 deaths and 4624 recovered cases.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

