Sudan: Health - Registration of New 90 COVID-19 Infections, 2 Fatalities and 18 Recovered Cases.

Khartoum — The Federal Health Ministry announced, Friday the registration of new 90 Coronavirus pandemic cases including 2 fatalities and 18 recovered cases. According to THE Epidemiological Report of June.30-2020 the total number of the infections reached 9663 I addition to 604 deaths and 4624 recovered cases.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO Nutrition
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Coronavirus
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Sustainability