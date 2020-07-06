Sudan: Ministry Denies Fuel Prices Increase

3 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Ministry of Energy and Mining denied, news reports carried by some media on a letter attributed to the Director of the Distribution Administration of Supplies and Oil Trade setting new fuel prices.

The ministry affirmed that the letter is" fabricated and untrue" adding that it started today, Thursday, allocation of daily 6,000 meter of benzene , for three days and will earmark the same quantity to meet the demand of the center and the states.

The ministry said in statement issued, Thursday, that the Supply Administration is not authorized to set the prices.

