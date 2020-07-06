Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Cases Shoot to 716

Confirmed Covid-19 Sunday rose to 716 after 18 more people tested positive for the pandemic.

The health ministry revealed this in its daily Covid-19 update.

"Eighteen cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Sunday). These include returnees from South Africa, 8, Botswana, 6, Canada, 1, and three local cases who are isolated," the daily update reads.

"Two of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases, investigations are underway to establish the source of infection of the other case.

"As at 05 July 2020, Zimbabwe had 716 confirmed cases, including 181 recoveries and eight deaths," the ministry said.