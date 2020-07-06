Kenya: Tuyisenge Names His Favourite Squad at Gor Mahia

4 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Former Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge has named his best starting squad during his time at the club.

Tuyisenge joined Angolan giants Petro Atletico mid-2019 from Gor Mahia, a club he spent three memorable seasons at. He says he still has beautiful memories of his time at the club.

"Gor Mahia is a very good club with very lively fans. I enjoyed every moment of my time at the club and I will forever be grateful for the way they welcomed me to the club and made me settle fast and have a nice time," he said.

Below find his favourite Gor Mahia squad.

Goalkeeper: Boniface Oluoch

Defenders: Musa Mohammed, Harun Shakava, Eric Ouma and Karim Nizigiyimana

Midfielders: Collins "Gattuso" Okoth, Khalid Aucho, Francis Kahata and Kenneth Muguna

Strikers: Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge

Tuyisenge closed his chapter with Gor Mahia having scored a total of 64 goals in 129 appearances, 96 in the league and 33 in Cup competitions.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.