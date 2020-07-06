Namibia: Leather Mein Premiers Bestie Video

The much ado about nothing wedding of Leather Mein and Sally Boss Madam that sparked social media buzz had attendees cracking ribs with joy and excitement as the duo premiered their song 'Bestie's' music video at Ster Kinekor, Grove Mall over the weekend.

The music video shot by Desert Films is nothing far from the perfect wedding and going the extra mile of using a real wedding planner (Windeline Kausiona from Wendy Creations) who ended up directing the video putting the icing on the cake.

"I simply got my shoes on as a wedding planner that I am and then I directed everything from the beginning as if I am directing a real wedding. My focus was to make sure that when people do see the video, they would be confused, they would not know whether it is a video or a real wedding," enlightened Windeline Kausiona.

The song is a feel-good one which will give people ideas for their upcoming weddings, which couldn't happen earlier due to Covid-19. Leather Mein said they wanted everything about the song to feel real and authentic as he roped in well-known Namibian celebrities to play the roles of groomsmen and bridesmaids.

"The idea was to go out there and shoot a wedding, like a mock wedding but it should look real and we brought in Wendy Creations, one of the country's best wedding planners and Desert Films, we planned on the location and that's how the idea was birthed, " said Leather Mein.

He said: "The making of the video was smooth because Sally is a perfectionist and wants everything down to the tee. I also worked with producers like DJ K-Boz, Mr Glo, and it was pleasant working with these two because we fused what one producer did with the other one."

Producer of the song Keynote from Maszanga said working with Leather Mein was not easy at first because of the dynamics of the song and how specific he wanted it to be, but it worked out perfectly in the end as they managed to get in the likes of Imms to give colour to the song.

"It's a definite hit and of all the songs I heard of Leather Mein, this is different compared with what he did in the past, he is more matured on this, lyrical content, he is spot on and on top of that, he has Sally on the song," stated Keynote.

Sally Boss Madam said this is a wedding ballad and hopes now with the wedding month fast approaching, it will be a theme song as a lot of effort and hard work was put in that song to make it relatable and for people to always have fun.

Entertainment Now! rates this music video an 8/10 for an exceptional choreography/acting, concept development, the creativity behind the video, wardrobe and technical aspect including the lighting, sound, editing and graphics and delivery.