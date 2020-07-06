Rwanda: Tourism Chamber Pays Tribute to Rwandan Liberators

The Private sector's chamber of Tourism on Saturday, July 4 joined all Rwandans to celebrate the Liberation Day, reflecting a remarkable growth the industry has seen over the 26 years of liberation.

"The Board of Directors and Management of the Rwanda Tourism Chamber are delighted to join all Rwandans in celebrating the 26th anniversary of Rwanda Liberation Day on 4th July," reads part of a statement.

Specifically, the Chamber commended the Rwandan government, led by President Paul Kagame that laid a conducive atmosphere to ease the doing of business.

The President has "unremittingly devised suitable measures to create a favorable business environment" for entrepreneurs. As a result, tourism and hospitality has become a leading sector with a notable contribution to socio-economic transformation.

Through public-private partnerships, tourism has, over the last decade, stood out to be Rwanda's largest foreign exchange earner.

Among other factors, world-class venues, once-in-a-lifetime biodiversity and open visa policy spearhead the industry growth.

The Liberation Day is arguably the most symbolic event in the country's history. On July 4th, 1994, an army of exiled Rwandans led by Kagame put an end to the Tutsi genocide that claimed over a million lives, and ousted the genocidal government.

Throughout the 26th anniversary of the resurrected nation, there has been a steady economic development trend driven by a private sector-driven economy.

Good governance, accountability and upholding home-grown initiatives have played an instrumental role in attracting boundless tourism investments which have made Rwanda standout as a remarkable touristic destination worldwide.

On the occasion of the historic day, the Chamber of Tourism committed to enhanced partnerships in order to continue propel Rwanda's development.