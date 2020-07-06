Malawi Lions Clubs Receives International Grant for COVID-19 Fight

6 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Christy Gondwe

Lions Clubs in Malawi have received a grant from Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) amounting to US$10, 000 to assist in the coronavirus (Covid-19) prevention.

In an interview, Lions Club District 412B (Malawi and Mozambique) new Governor Ken Banda said the grant will go a long way in as much as lions club services to the communities are concerned.

"This will be used to buy personal preventive equipment which will be donated to health facilities in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu," Banda said.

Banda said the clubs knows the challenges health facilities are facing in terms of accessing equipments to assist them during this period as such different clubs have been up and down donating equipment to health facilities .

"We know that government cannot reach out to everyone in as a far prevention issues are concerned as such we have made it to ourselves to be an extra hand," he said.

The new District Governor was sworn in on Wednesday during a virtual ceremony which was done as a Covid 19 preventive measure.

He has taken over from Abraham George who was the District Governor for the year 2019 and is expected to be in office in the next coming 12 months.

Banda said despite challenges brought about by Covid-19 forcing them to do things differently he is encouraging clubs to keep conducting activities.

"At a time of crisis like this, is when we have to be more vibrant because the society needs us more than ever," Banda said.

Lions Club District 412B Media and Communication Officer Alinafe Mlamba said the district will continue supporting the community especially now that cases of Covid 19 are rising.

"Our goal is to work hand in hand with the community leaders to ensure we fight the pandemic."

She said they will further work on awareness campaigns by using necessary channels so that the pandemic is prevented," Mlamba said.

Mlamba therefore said the appointment of the new district governor is good development as every organisation needs a leader who can guide the activities of that particular organisation.

