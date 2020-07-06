Malawi: CCAP Blantyre Synod to Lift Suspension of 4 Clerics

6 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has said it will lift the suspension of four clerics who accused the synod's leadership of politicising the pulpit by urging clerics to campaign for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the fresh presidential election held on June 23.

The four are the Reverend Donnex Mateyu Ngalande of Chileka CCAP who is also coordinator of the group, the Reverend Dezio Maloya of Sharpevale CCAP in Ntcheu, the Reverend Frank Mkwezalamba of Madziabango in Blantyre Rural Presbytery and the Reverend Duncan Kananji of Blantyre City Presbytery.

Blantyre Synod general secretary the Reverend Billy Gama said the synod wants to reinstated the ministers "to move on."

Gama, a sympathiser of the DPP, said he has held discussions with the clerics and they showed remorse for holding a media briefing without the synod leadership's consent.

He said the synod will have a management meeting on Thursday this week to decide on lifting the suspension.

Ngalande claimed that the synod leadership held a meeting at Likhubula Youth Centre in Mulanje on May 28 where 95 ministers were taught how to encourage CCAP members to vote for DPP.

But DPP presidential candidate immediate former president Peter Mutharika lost to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Rev Dr Lazarus McCathy Chakwera, who is the new Head of State.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.