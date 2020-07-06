Malawi: CCAP Blantyre Synod to Lift Suspension of 4 Clerics

Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has said it will lift the suspension of four clerics who accused the synod's leadership of politicising the pulpit by urging clerics to campaign for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the fresh presidential election held on June 23.

The four are the Reverend Donnex Mateyu Ngalande of Chileka CCAP who is also coordinator of the group, the Reverend Dezio Maloya of Sharpevale CCAP in Ntcheu, the Reverend Frank Mkwezalamba of Madziabango in Blantyre Rural Presbytery and the Reverend Duncan Kananji of Blantyre City Presbytery.

Blantyre Synod general secretary the Reverend Billy Gama said the synod wants to reinstated the ministers "to move on."

Gama, a sympathiser of the DPP, said he has held discussions with the clerics and they showed remorse for holding a media briefing without the synod leadership's consent.

He said the synod will have a management meeting on Thursday this week to decide on lifting the suspension.

Ngalande claimed that the synod leadership held a meeting at Likhubula Youth Centre in Mulanje on May 28 where 95 ministers were taught how to encourage CCAP members to vote for DPP.

But DPP presidential candidate immediate former president Peter Mutharika lost to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Rev Dr Lazarus McCathy Chakwera, who is the new Head of State.