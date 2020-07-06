South Africa: Sports, Arts and Culture On the Status of Coronavirus COVID-19 Relief to the Creative Sector Industry

6 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Department of Sport, Arts and Culture on the status of relief to the creative sector industry

In line with the National Development Plan's 2030 vision, our intention as a Department is to build a cohesive society in which everyone has access to sport., arts and culture resources . facilities and opportunities.

Whilst COVID-19 has robbed our industry of gaining fruitful employment, this challenge has further inspired us to ensure that our mandate becomes even more pronounced.

101 days into lockdown in South Africa, the relief fund process has provided much needed relief and has enabled us to empower over two thousand practitioners from the creative

industry.

We remain resolute in improving the quality of the lives of South Africans, in spite of the huge socio-economic impediments brought on by the restrictions of COVID-19. We know that as a Department, ours is to save the lives of our sector's practitioners so that they can utilise their skills to better their lives and those of our communities.

In a recent letter sent by a beneficiary to the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture, gratitude for what the relief fund has enabled the beneficiary to do brought to mind the real reason behind instituting this relief fund process in the first place.

Numerous artists and athletes have expressed gratitude for the relief that they have received from the Department. One such beneficiary, Ms Loyiso Lindani, said of the funds she received from the Department of Sport,Arts and Culture: "Isigned the purchase order for my books and used the relief funds to pay for expenses and I am now selling copies. The book I published, titled How HIV saved my life, is listed on the South African Publisher's Network , the funds assisted in paying that off. The book is also listed with the National Library of South Africa, wherewe obtained its ISBN. I want to thank the DSAC."

Firstly - EMPATHY as a value system of operating with the sector is an intent, which will become manifested even more as we develop our strategy of "Beyond COVID-19 Sector

Operations Framework". Therefore, we note concerns raised by the sector that our process of implementing the Relief Fund took longer than expected. We are empathetic to the impact of our lengthy processes.

Laborious as this exercise was to our sector, the principles of empathy, responsiveness and agility became the cornerstone of our measurement framework of engaging the sector as we move forward.

Looking at the next step of the process, once again we will be engaging with the sector to further institutionalise this Operations Framework whilst actively exploring the possibility of a second application process, as we have indicated from the start of this jour ney. For ease of reference, the updated list of beneficiaries and Digital applications (service providers) can be found on our official website (published 6 July 2020). Furthermore, we will continue to update the nation on developments pertaining to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, as we have consistently done along the way.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.