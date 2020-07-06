South Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga Visits Schools in Midrand As Part of Coronavirus COVID-19 Ongoing Monitoring and Support to Schools, 6 Jul

press release

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to visit schools in Midrand Johannesburg as part of ongoing Monitoring and Support to schools

Minister of Basic Education, Mrs. Angie Motshekga (MP) will today, Monday 06 July 2020 visit schools in Midrand as part of ongoing monitoring and support since the phased re-opening of schools began on Monday 6 June 2020.

The oversight by the Minister visit will form part of support to schools as the second phase of learners returns on to schools on 06 July 2020.

The Minister has received reports of good progress and adherence to regulations of safety and health measures and will visit to monitor and provide additional support that may be necessary to the schools.

The Minister's school visits details are as follows:

Venue: Midrand Primary school

Address: 35 Poplar Rd, Noordwyk, Midrand, 1685

Time: 07h30

Venue: Noordwyk High school

Address: Corner Garden and Le Roux Street, Noordwyk, Midrand

Time: 09h00

Venue: David Makhubo High School,

Address: Kaalfontein Midrand

Time: 11h00