Kenya: Jalang'o Confirms He'll Replace Kibe at Kiss FM

4 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

It's now official: Comedian Jalang'o will replace former Kiss 100 breakfast show host Andrew Kibe.

Jalang'o during a conversation he was having with the former Kiss 100 presenter on his online show, revealed that he was offered the position and he is taking it.

This is how the conversation went:

Andrew Kibe: So, mimi nimetoka, are you taking over that job?

Jalang'o: I am taking over the job, are you handing it over to me? You left it yourself and I have been given an offer to take over.

Andrew Kibe: And you will be stupid not to take it.

The two then shook hands.

Jalang'o will now co-host the breakfast show alongside Kamene Goro.

Kibe announced that he was leaving Kiss 100 on June 30. However, he did not divulge the main reason for him leaving.

Kenyans on the other hand blamed Jalang'o for Kibe's exit saying he was the main reason he was forced to leave, after he announced that he will be returning to Radio Africa soon.

