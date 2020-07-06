South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Mourns Passing of Actress Mary Twala

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the passing of veteran actor and Esteemed Member of the Order of Ikhamanga, Ms Mary Twala.

Mama Twala passed away today, Saturday, 04 July 2020. She was aged 80.

The distinguished thespian was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in 2019 in recognition of the versatility and longevity of her creative career.

During her exceptional career, Ms Twala-Mhlongo starred in many television and film productions, Sarafina, A Love in Africa and Taxi to Soweto, for which she won a Best Supporting Actress award.

She also had leading roles in Soul Buddyz, Yizo-Yizo and Hlala Kwabafileyo, which won her a Best Comedy Performer award. In 2011, she was nominated as the Best Supporting Actress at the Sixth Africa Movie Academy Awards.

President Ramaphosa extends his deep condolences to Ms Twala-Mhlongo's family, friends, colleagues and fans.

The President said: "Like millions of South Africans, I am saddened by the passing of a great icon of our nation's creative community; someone who was a household name and face to all of us and brought home the joys, the struggles and the humour under pressure that characterises our national life.

"We have lost a unique talent and an endearing human being whose performances brought to life the meaning of being South African, and appealed to South Africans of all generations. We will miss her dearly."