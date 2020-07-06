Cameroon/Nigeria: Marc Vivien Foe Award - Nigeria's Osimhen Wins 2020 Award

3 July 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Nigeria and Lille striker Victor Osimhen is the winner of the 2020 Marc-Vivien Foe award. The Lille forward outsmarted Algerian striker Islam Slimani who plays for Monaco to win the award that recognises the best African footballers playing in the French Ligue 1. The striker succeeds former Lille player, Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe, who left France last year for a move to Arsenal. At 21 years of age, Osimhen becomes the youngest winner of the trophy. No Cameroonian was in the shortlist this year. Osimhen was also named 2019-2020 Lille player of the year.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.