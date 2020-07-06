Cameroon/Nigeria: Marc Vivien Foe Award - Nigeria's Osimhen Wins 2020 Award

Nigeria and Lille striker Victor Osimhen is the winner of the 2020 Marc-Vivien Foe award. The Lille forward outsmarted Algerian striker Islam Slimani who plays for Monaco to win the award that recognises the best African footballers playing in the French Ligue 1. The striker succeeds former Lille player, Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe, who left France last year for a move to Arsenal. At 21 years of age, Osimhen becomes the youngest winner of the trophy. No Cameroonian was in the shortlist this year. Osimhen was also named 2019-2020 Lille player of the year.