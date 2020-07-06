Cameroon: Global Peace - UN Scribe Calls for General Cease-Fire

It is to enable countries involved in war take care of patients and receive humanitarian aid.

United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres has appealed for an immediate cease-fire in all corners of the globe to reinforce diplomatic action, help create conditions for the delivery of lifesaving aid and bring hope to places that are among the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic. The call which was made this week via video conferences and other media platforms was rooted in a fundamental recognition: There should be only one fight in our world today, our shared battle against COVID-19.

We know the pandemic is having profound social, economic and political consequences, including relating to international peace and security. We see it, for example, in postponement of elections or limitations on the ability to vote, sustained restrictions on movement, spiraling unemployment and other factors that could contribute to rising discontent and political tensions. A few days after, the call has been endorsed by an ever-growing number of Member States, regional partners, non-State actors, civil society networks and organizations, and all United Nations Messengers of Peace and Advocates for the Sustainable Development Goals, Religious leaders including Pope Francis have added their voice to the global call.

Though the UN boss made a special ceasefire appeal to countries like, Central African Republic, Colombia, Libya, Myanmar, Philippines, South Sudan, Sudan, Cameroon, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen, there is a huge distance between declarations and deeds, between translating words into peace on the ground and in the lives of people. There are enormous difficulties to implementation as conflicts have festered for years and distrust is deep, with many spoilers and many suspicions. "We need robust diplomatic efforts to meet these challenges. To silence the guns, we must raise the voices for peace". Antonio Guterres reiterated .