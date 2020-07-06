Cameroon-Congo - Priority to Tackling Coronavirus

President Paul Biya on July 2, 2020 had discussions with envoy of his Congolese counterpart, Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Cameroon and Congo, two neighbouring, fraternal and friendly countries have over the years maintained good relations and have been forging ahead to enhance economic integration. The relations between the two countries witnessed an additional dimension on July 2, 2020 when President Paul Biya in the Unity Palace in Yaounde received Gilbert Ondongo, Minister of State, Minister of the Economy, Industry and Public Portfolio of Congo who was the special envoy of the Congolese President, Denis Sassou Nguesso. The envoy did not only hand President Sassou Nguesso's message to President Biya but they more importantly focused their discussions on the ravaging coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences to both countries, as well as other countries of the sub-region. They equally discussed economic and financial reforms in the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) and economic situation of the sub-region.

The two Heads of State are much committed to integration within the CEMAC zone. President Sassou Nguesso's message to President Biya was more so considering that Cameroon is the locomotive in the zone and despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cameroon stands to facilitate trade and other exchanges with neighbouring countries of the zone. President Paul Biya is the current chair of the CEMAC Heads of State Conference and his Congolese counter- part is in charge of piloting economic and financial reforms.

At the bilateral level, Cameroon and Congo are linked in education through the Cameroon-Congo Inter-State University based in Sangmelima South Cameroon. Besides relations at embassy and consular levels, Cameroon and Congo have the ambitious Sangmelima-Ouesso road project intended to facilitate the movement of persons and their property and boost trade .