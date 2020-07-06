Cameroon-Congo - Priority to Tackling Coronavirus

3 July 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

President Paul Biya on July 2, 2020 had discussions with envoy of his Congolese counterpart, Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Cameroon and Congo, two neighbouring, fraternal and friendly countries have over the years maintained good relations and have been forging ahead to enhance economic integration. The relations between the two countries witnessed an additional dimension on July 2, 2020 when President Paul Biya in the Unity Palace in Yaounde received Gilbert Ondongo, Minister of State, Minister of the Economy, Industry and Public Portfolio of Congo who was the special envoy of the Congolese President, Denis Sassou Nguesso. The envoy did not only hand President Sassou Nguesso's message to President Biya but they more importantly focused their discussions on the ravaging coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences to both countries, as well as other countries of the sub-region. They equally discussed economic and financial reforms in the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) and economic situation of the sub-region.

The two Heads of State are much committed to integration within the CEMAC zone. President Sassou Nguesso's message to President Biya was more so considering that Cameroon is the locomotive in the zone and despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cameroon stands to facilitate trade and other exchanges with neighbouring countries of the zone. President Paul Biya is the current chair of the CEMAC Heads of State Conference and his Congolese counter- part is in charge of piloting economic and financial reforms.

At the bilateral level, Cameroon and Congo are linked in education through the Cameroon-Congo Inter-State University based in Sangmelima South Cameroon. Besides relations at embassy and consular levels, Cameroon and Congo have the ambitious Sangmelima-Ouesso road project intended to facilitate the movement of persons and their property and boost trade .

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.