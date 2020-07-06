Cameroon: Nationality - Auriol Dongmo Leaves Cameroon

Auriol Dongmo Mekemnang will henceforth take part in international competitions under the banner of Portugal. The information was made public on social media last weekend. Auriol Dongmo Mekemnang born on 3, 1990 is a Cameroonian track and field athlete who competes in the shot put and discus throw. She represented Cameroon at the 2016 Summer Olympics and the World Athletics Championships in 2015 and 2017. At continental level, she was a two-time gold medallist at both the African Games and the African Championships in Athletics. Many Cameroonians were taken back when they discovered on World Athletics website that the Auriol Dongmo Mekemnang's country of origin was Portugal and not Cameroon. It should be recalled that Auriol Dongmo is benefiting from an Olympic solidarity scholarship as a Cameroonian athlete.

Auriol is alleged to have entered for several international competitions as a Cameroonian athlete even though she knew she had begun the process of naturalisation. The naturalisation process started on July 25, 2017. According to World Athletics Auriol will officially get her new nationality on July 26, 2020. Auriol was expected to represent Portugal at the 2020 Olympic Games that was supposed to kick off on July 24, 2020 .