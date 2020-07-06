Cameroon: Nationality - Auriol Dongmo Leaves Cameroon

3 July 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Auriol Dongmo Mekemnang will henceforth take part in international competitions under the banner of Portugal. The information was made public on social media last weekend. Auriol Dongmo Mekemnang born on 3, 1990 is a Cameroonian track and field athlete who competes in the shot put and discus throw. She represented Cameroon at the 2016 Summer Olympics and the World Athletics Championships in 2015 and 2017. At continental level, she was a two-time gold medallist at both the African Games and the African Championships in Athletics. Many Cameroonians were taken back when they discovered on World Athletics website that the Auriol Dongmo Mekemnang's country of origin was Portugal and not Cameroon. It should be recalled that Auriol Dongmo is benefiting from an Olympic solidarity scholarship as a Cameroonian athlete.

Auriol is alleged to have entered for several international competitions as a Cameroonian athlete even though she knew she had begun the process of naturalisation. The naturalisation process started on July 25, 2017. According to World Athletics Auriol will officially get her new nationality on July 26, 2020. Auriol was expected to represent Portugal at the 2020 Olympic Games that was supposed to kick off on July 24, 2020 .

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.