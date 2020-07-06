Cameroon-Korea Relations - New Ambassador Presents Accreditation Credentials

3 July 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Kim Jonghan handed the advance copies of his letters to the Minister of External Relations in an audience on July 1, 2020.

The newly designated Ambassador of Korea to Cameroon, Kim Jonghan has presented the advance copies his accreditation documents to the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella during an audience the Minister granted the diplomat on July 1, 2020. Kim Jonghan was born in December 1967 and has a Bachelor of Arts in Chinese Language and Literature from the Seoul National University in Korea. He joined the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs in May 1994.

Before being designated Ambassador of Korea to Cameroon, Kim Jonghan was Minister-Counsellor of the Korean embassy to the People's Republic of China, a position he occupied from 2017. The Korean diplomat has served in different capacities both home and abroad in several diplomatic representations of his country. He has amongst other positions occupied been Consul at the Korean Consulate General in Los Angeles in the United States of America, Head of the Northeast Asian Cooperation Team, Northeast Asian Affairs Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MOFAT), Counsellor at the Korean embassy in Australia and Consul at the Consulate General in Shenyang, China.

Following his loyalty and dedication to promoting his country's diplomatic image, Kim Jonghan received a Presidential citation in December 2005. External Relations Minister equally received in audience the Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, Cesar Tshilombo Mbav during which both personalities talked on the situation of refugees in the country and how to best protect the rights of these persons.

