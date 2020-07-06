Cameroon: IFA World Rankings - Indomitable Lionesses Lose Two Spots

The women's national football team of Cameroon has lost two places in the latest FIFA world rankings. The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon now occupy the 51st position in the world and second in Africa behind the Supper Falcons of Nigeria who are 38 th in the world. The United States tops the chart with 2,181 points followed by Germany with 2090 points and France with 2036 points.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO Nutrition
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Coronavirus
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Sustainability