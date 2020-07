The founding father and the former president of the Supreme Islamic Council (SIC) Sheikh Alhagie Banding Drammeh has passed away at his home in Brikama on Thursday after suffering from a long illness.

Sheikh Drammeh has contributed to the development of the Islamic Region across the country by building schools to teach the students both English and Arabic.

