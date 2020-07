The second SN Brussels flight is expected today with 65 Gambians; most of whom were stranded in Europe because of the covid-19, official sources said.

The flight will land later in the evening with those stranded to return home.

SN Brussels' first flight landed on 22 June 2020.

Former SIC president dies

Gambia gets 6 new cases of covid-19, Senegal to treat covid-19 patients at home