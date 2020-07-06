Gambia: Nianija Chief Sentences 5 for Selling Family Land

3 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Ousman Jallow

Chief of Nianija District, Dawda York has convicted and sentenced five people for selling a land that belongs to a family in Pakkan in Niamina East.

Eight of them were initially accused by Morilah Jallow and others for selling their land of more than 500 hectares to Musa Ceesay of Kerr Katim in Niamina.

Morilah Jallow and others accused Omar Penda Jallow, Ebu Jallow, Ousman Penda Jallow, Tam Jallow, Sutay Jallow, Omar Isata Jallow, Omar Korrka Jallow and Mamadouba Jallow of selling their entire family farms belonging to more than 250 people in the Jallow Kunda family.

Chief York was assisted by Morro Jawla, chief of Sami District, Mamadou Lamin Baldeh of Lower Fuladu and Nganyi Dampha of Niamina West.

While handing down his judgment, Chief York also disapproved the selling and buying of large tracts of land without following the right procedure.

He also ordered the convicts to return the money to the people who bought the lands before next week Monday. Out of the men who sold the land, 3 of them are reported to have died.

"Selling lands of more than 500 hectares without going through the chief and other line authorities and without the consent of their families is illegal," he emphasised.

Morrow Jawla, chief of Sami district, Mamadou Lamin Baldeh of Lower Fulladu and Nganyi Dampha of Niamina West described the act, as bad, saying they were not fair to their families.

They also called on people to disassociate themselves from such bad attitudes.

