Senegal: Gambia Gets 6 New Cases of COVID-19, Senegal to Treat COVID-19 Patients At Home

The Gambia has confirmed six new cases of covid-19 on Thursday, making the country's total number of infections to 55.

Out of the total confirmed cases, The Gambia recorded two deaths so far.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abdoulaye Bousso, a senior official of the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday said people who tested positive for covid-19 will be treated from their homes as hospitals are full to the brim.

At least 200 patients have been so far treated from their homes after they refused to be hospitalised. The virus has affected 238 health workers so far and from now on, all patients will be treated from their homes.

He said government will provide funds to assist them with their medications.

"All those quarantined in their homes will be treated with secrecy."

Meanwhile, the Senegalese minister of Tourism and Air Transport, Alioune Sarr, said any European country that fails to allow Senegal to use its air space will face retaliation.

President Macky Sall on Wednesday in a Cabinet meeting told his ministers that no one would go on leave this year because of the pandemic.

All members of the Cabinet went on holiday in August.

The Ministry of Health yesterday registered 129 new positive cases of covid-19, bringing the country's total infections to 7,054; 4,599 recovered, 121 deaths and 2,333 under treatment.