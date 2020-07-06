Gambia: Over 4000 Gambian Migrants Face Deportation From Germany

3 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Gambia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mamadou Tangara on Wednesday told lawmakers that over 4000 Gambian migrants in Germany are on the verge of being repatriated to The Gambia, Fatu Network reports.

Dr. Tangara said Germany's Interior minister informed him of the development.

It could be recalled that a joint delegation comprising officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of the select committee on foreign affairs embarked on a fact-finding mission regarding irregular migrants to the federal republic of Germany earlier this year with the relevant German authorities.

He added that the delegation was informed by the German minister of interior that there were 15,534 Gambians residing in Germany as of 31st of December 2019, out of which 4,837 are required to leave Germany.

Meanwhile 4,271 Gambians have their deportation temporarily suspended while 1,133 have applied for asylum, he further explained.

Minister Tangara also said that 333 asylum applications are currently being processed by the federal office for migration and refugees while four thousand, eight hundred and sixty-eight are under appeal before the German courts.

At the state level of Batenwuttenberg, the Gambian delegation was informed that 25 Gambians have been convicted of criminal offences.

"Following the return of the delegation, a comprehensive report was prepared and submitted to the office of the president. The delegation also had a meeting with the president to further brief him on the conclusion of the visit.

Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved.

