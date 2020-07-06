South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Coronavirus COVID-19 Update for 4 July

Update on the coronavirus by Premier Alan Winde 4 July 2020
As of 1pm on 4 July, the Western Cape has 15 957 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 67351 confirmed cases and 49 362 recoveries.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
67351
Total recoveries
49362
Total deaths
2014
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
15975
Tests conducted
320047
Hospitalisations
1887 with 328 in ICU or high care
Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Western
5523
4359
Southern
5770
4480
Northern
3868
3128
Tygerberg
8407
6717
Eastern
5928
4560
Klipfontein
6422
5014
Mitchells Plain
5491
4315
Khayelitsha
6687
5572
Total
48096
38145
Sub-districts:
District
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Garden Route
Bitou
78
32
Garden Route
Knysna
213
110
Garden Route
George
755
302
Garden Route
Hessequa
31
18
Garden Route
Kannaland
14
3
Garden Route
Mossel Bay
263
99
Garden Route
Oudsthoorn
96
33
Cape Winelands
Stellenbosch
1086
766
Cape Winelands
Drakenstein
2637
2020
Cape Winelands
Breede Valley
1626
1047
Cape Winelands
Langeberg
488
278
Cape Winelands
Witzenberg
718
535
Overberg
Overstrand
648
393
Overberg
Cape Agulhas
56
31
Overberg
Swellendam
64
26
Overberg
Theewaterskloof
451
286
West Coast
Bergrivier
200
165
West Coast
Cederberg
44
24
West Coast
Matzikama
83
38
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Municipality
674
424
West Coast
Swartland
584
419
Central Karoo
Beaufort West
39
10
Central Karoo
Laingsburg
4
Unallocated: 8403 (4151 recovered)
Data note: As the province moves closer to the peak and the Department of Health is recording over 1000 new cases daily, it is not possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
More data is available here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 45 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 2014. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.
Today marks the 100th day since South Africa went in to lockdown to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. Details of what the Western Cape has done to prepare over the past 100 days can be found here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/news/statement-premier-alan-winde-100-days-lockdown-how-western-cape-has-responded