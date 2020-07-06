South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Coronavirus COVID-19 Update for 4 July

4 July 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Update on the coronavirus by Premier Alan Winde 4 July 2020

As of 1pm on 4 July, the Western Cape has 15 957 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 67351 confirmed cases and 49 362 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

67351

Total recoveries

49362

Total deaths

2014

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

15975

Tests conducted

320047

Hospitalisations

1887 with 328 in ICU or high care

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

5523

4359

Southern

5770

4480

Northern

3868

3128

Tygerberg

8407

6717

Eastern

5928

4560

Klipfontein

6422

5014

Mitchells Plain

5491

4315

Khayelitsha

6687

5572

Total

48096

38145

Sub-districts:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

78

32

Garden Route

Knysna

213

110

Garden Route

George

755

302

Garden Route

Hessequa

31

18

Garden Route

Kannaland

14

3

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

263

99

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

96

33

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

1086

766

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

2637

2020

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

1626

1047

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

488

278

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

718

535

Overberg

Overstrand

648

393

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

56

31

Overberg

Swellendam

64

26

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

451

286

West Coast

Bergrivier

200

165

West Coast

Cederberg

44

24

West Coast

Matzikama

83

38

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

674

424

West Coast

Swartland

584

419

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

39

10

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

4

Unallocated: 8403 (4151 recovered)

Data note: As the province moves closer to the peak and the Department of Health is recording over 1000 new cases daily, it is not possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

More data is available here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 45 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 2014. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Today marks the 100th day since South Africa went in to lockdown to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. Details of what the Western Cape has done to prepare over the past 100 days can be found here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/news/statement-premier-alan-winde-100-days-lockdown-how-western-cape-has-responded

