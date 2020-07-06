Sudan: First Batch of Sudanese Stranded in Malaysia to Arrive On Sunday

Khartoum — The first batch of 115 Sudanese citizens out of 300 citizens stranded in Malaysia is due arrive in Khartoum tomorrow, Sunday.

In a phone call with SUNA, the acting Charge d'Affaires at Sudan Embassy to Malaysia, Dr. Bakhit Dhahiya, said that the first batch of stranded Sudanese citizens left Malaysia on Saturday evening and due to arrive at Khartoum International Airport at 01: 00 pm on Sunday.

He indicated that the second batch of stranded Sudanese citizens in Malaysia will leave Malaysia to Kahrtoum on July 8, and that the third batch will leave on July 11.

He explained that the Sudanese diplomatic mission in Malaysia has supervised, along with the official Malaysian authorities represented in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Immigration Department and the administration of Kuala Lumpur International Airport, the securing of all the requirements for the leaving Sudanese citizens, especially that most of them have exceeded the permissible time limit for residence in Malaysia.