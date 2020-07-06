Ethiopia: Statement On Trilateral Negotiations Between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan On Renaissance Dam Issued

4 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources Saturday issued a statement on the current tripartite negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on the filling and operation of the Renaissance Dam.

The statement explained that the, trilateral negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan were continued on Saturday regarding the filling and operation of the Renaissance Dam, under the auspices of South Africa, the current chairman of the African Union, and in the presence of representatives of the African Union Council states and observers from South Africa, the United States and the European Union in addition to the African Union's experts team.

According to the statement, the negotiation sitting discussed the views of the three countries on the controversial issues, in both its legal and technical aspects, and the observations of each party on what was presented by the other two sides.

The statement indicated that the Sudanese delegation reaffirmed in its handling of the legal issues its demand to the commitment to any agreement, and this shall not be linked to the water-sharing agreements, stressing the need to agree on a comprehensive mechanism to solve disputes over the agreement.

In the technical aspects, statement reflected Sudan view that the remaining differences are limited and that reaching an agreement on them is possible, and that conclusion of an agreement requires more effort and political will.

The statement announced that the meetings between the three parties will continue on Sunday through bilateral meetings between the three states and the team of observors and experts.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency.

