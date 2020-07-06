Sudan: Darfuri Activist - 'More Women Needed in Decision-Making Posts'

4 July 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — A leading Sudanese feminist has criticised the weak participation of women in the transitional government, noting their prominent role in uprooting the oppressive regime of Omar Al Bashir.

Safaa El Agib, Darfuri human rights and peace activist, and head of the Darfur Women Forum, said in an interview with Radio Dabanga's Kandaka programme that women should be key partners in the new government headed by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

She also criticised the weak representation of women in the current peace talks, and called on the negotiators "not to see women as victims only, but as genuine partners in peace building.

"Women have led the change themselves. They were capable of removing political injustice, so any peace process cannot take place except with the participation of women, at the same level as men."

El Agib called on the transitional government to expedite the appointment of civilian governors and the formation of the federal and state legislative councils, in order to complete pending adjustments to oppressive legislation, such as the Personal Status Law or the Land Act.

She demanded "all political parties, youth and women groups, armed struggle movements, and all other bodies required, to develop and adopt new laws that preserve the legitimate rights of women with the work of these institutions".

In the recent past, women have more than once called for a more balanced representation in government institutions.

In March, the Darfur Women Forum demanded the establishment of a commission on gender equality and empowerment of women. Women must have a share of no less than 50 per cent in state and federal structures, the forum stated.

Last year, in November, the Forum recommended that women not only participate in peace negotiations, but also take part in the demobilisation, disarmament, and reconstruction committees.

The USA-based Darfur Women Action Group and 37 experts and Sudanese civil society representatives produced a "Strategic Framework for Sustainable Change in the Republic of Sudan" in October. The comprehensive strategy was delivered to the Sudanese government, as well as to international and regional actors and stakeholders working on Sudan.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.