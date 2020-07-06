Sudan: South Kordofan Civil Servants Still Await Salaries

Delling / El Obeid — Government personnel in Delling in the northern part of South Kordofan have not received April's salaries. In El Obeid in North Kordofan, public transport tariffs increased.

Officials told Radio Dabanga from Delling on Wednesday that the South Kordofan Ministry of Finance promised to pay 50 percent of their April salaries and allowances with the salaries of June. The other 50 percent would be added to the salaries of July.

"The ministry has not paid the part agreed upon nor has it provided any justification," an employee said.

The authorities in El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, announced new transportation tariffs in the area.

According to a circular issued on Wednesday, the new transportation tariff for buses in the city ranges between SDG5* and SDG10. Students pay half price. Taking a taxi costs between SDG5 and SDG15. People will have to pay between SDG7 and SDG140 for transportation to places outside the city.

The annual inflation rate in Sudan surged 114.33 per cent in May, compared to 98.81 per cent in April, according to Sudan's Central Statistics Bureau.

* USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at the time of publishing this article. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

