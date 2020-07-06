Sudan: South Kordofan Civil Servants Still Await Salaries

4 July 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Delling / El Obeid — Government personnel in Delling in the northern part of South Kordofan have not received April's salaries. In El Obeid in North Kordofan, public transport tariffs increased.

Officials told Radio Dabanga from Delling on Wednesday that the South Kordofan Ministry of Finance promised to pay 50 percent of their April salaries and allowances with the salaries of June. The other 50 percent would be added to the salaries of July.

"The ministry has not paid the part agreed upon nor has it provided any justification," an employee said.

The authorities in El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, announced new transportation tariffs in the area.

According to a circular issued on Wednesday, the new transportation tariff for buses in the city ranges between SDG5* and SDG10. Students pay half price. Taking a taxi costs between SDG5 and SDG15. People will have to pay between SDG7 and SDG140 for transportation to places outside the city.

The annual inflation rate in Sudan surged 114.33 per cent in May, compared to 98.81 per cent in April, according to Sudan's Central Statistics Bureau.

* USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at the time of publishing this article. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.