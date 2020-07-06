Sudan: Ethiopian Dam Negotiations Continue

Khartoum — The Ethiopian Renaissance Dam negotiations continued today, Sunday with a meeting between the Sudanese side and the Observers Team initiated by the African Union with the participation of the European Union and the US.

The Sudanese side explained its viewpoints and the main points of the tripartite negotiations between Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia since2011.

Sudan delegation also, explained the Dam's effects on Sudan and the other countries according to the Sudanese studies in this field.

The delegation answered a number of questions raised by the Observers.